Obituary of Edward Engquist

Edward Engquist passed away on October 13, 2019 after suffering with parkinson’s and other illnesses. He leaves behind his wife of 8 years Mary Engquist, his sons Jim Engquist of Gilroy CA. Chris Engquist of Oroville CA. and sister Laurie of Augusta, Maine. His step children Bren Hawthorne of Santa Rosa, CA, Debi Devitt of Rough & Ready, CA, Tami Walker of Nevada City, CA and Dan Speights of Smartsville, CA. He is preceded in death by his daughter, Debra Engquist Clark from Maine.

Ed had many grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Ed, retired from 23 years in the Air Force being a Meteorologist, had his own Chauffeur business later and he was a videographer and Puppeteer with his wife Mary who worked with the Good News Club doing the puppet shows for the children.. He loved going to Church and was a member of The First Baptist Church of Nevada City, CA. He also had been in previous plays for the Birdcage Theater in Oroville, CA. He will be surly missed by all who knew and loved him. A celebration of life will be held at 2:00 p.m. at The First Baptist Church in Nevada City on Saturday, November 2, 2019.