Obituary of Edward (Ed) Estes

A piece of our hearts was taken away on May 6, 2018 as our husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather and friend Edward (Ed) Estes passed peacefully in his sleep.

Ed was born April 18, 1937 in Arkansas. Ed moved from Los Angeles to Grass Valley in 1978, where he lived with his beloved wife, Betty Estes. With his wife and son, Estes Concrete Pumping was established in 1983. In the early 90's Ed retired as a chief engineer. Ed was witty and always had a smile that touched everyone who crossed his path.

He leaves behind his wife, Betty Estes with whom he celebrated 62 years of marriage, three children, daughters Sherry (Jerry) Norman, Kimaree Estes; son Bryan (Krissy) Estes Sr.; his grandchildren, Jonathon, Stacey, Bryan Jr. and Daniel; great grandchildren, Karaline, Kiera and Lionel.

Ed loved life. He was kind, generous, and loyal and will be missed by many.

A private celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Arrangements are under the care of Chapel of the Angels Mortuary.