Obituary of Edward Bourne

Edward Bourne, 94, passed away Monday evening, December 18, 2017 in Grass Valley. Cause of death was time and a broken heart. Two years ago, he lost his wife Sandy. They were married for 66 years and she was his entire life and he hated being here without her.

In his final days he said he was a "very successful man, not because of wealth, but because of his family" he is leaving behind his daughters Carole Bryant and Rita McCann; his son Ed Bourne Jr.; Eight Grandchildren and five (soon to be six) Great-Grandkids. Born in Eaton, Ohio in 1923 to George Bourne and Lizzie Tingle Ed was the youngest of four brothers Lafayette, William and George, Bourne. He was born on a farm but had an adventurous spirit. At age thirteen he ran off for three weeks to race his pony and discovered his lifelong passion for playing pool.

At eighteen he followed his brothers and joined the US Army. On his 21st birthday in 1944 he landed on "Utah Beach" at Normandy, pushing his Harley motorcycle off the lander and through the water to deliver battle messages to the front lines. He had many stories about his time during the War including being assigned to General George S. Patton, as escort. He was invited to become a member of an "elite" troop in postwar Germany, called the Constabulary. He finished his 20-year career as the chief engineer on a 56' landing craft in Okinawa, Japan. He survived WWII and the Korean conflict with two tours in Germany and two tours in Korea. One tour with the love of his life Soundra (Jones) Bourne, whom he met and married in Indiana.

He spent his retirement days in Grass Valley as an businessman and dedicated volunteer, owning the town's first pool hall (B&B Billiards), volunteering for the VFW and American Legion, Grass Valley Elks Lodge, the Horsemen's, the California Highway Patrol, the Grand Jury, and the Penn Valley fire department board of trustees. He continued to ride his "hog" and fight the never-ending weeds until age 93 at his house with his zero-turn mower (which he loved). He never stopped his number one hobby of playing pool. He won the last 8 ball tournament he played in at the Auburn Elks, at age 94 before he simply could not play anymore.

He will be laid to rest with full military honors at the Sacramento National Cemetery, along with his best friend and enduring love Sandy Bourne. Condolences may be sent to the family at 17275 Starduster Drive, Nevada City, CA, 95959.

In life we loved you dearly – in death we do the same.