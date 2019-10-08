Obituary of Edith “Edie” M. Sorenson

Edith “Edie” M. Sorenson passed away October 1, 2019 in Chico California. She was 85. Edie was born March 25, 1934 in Sturgis, SD. She grew up in Sturgis with her siblings, Evelyn, Dory, Beverly, Corrine, Jeannie and William Bruner. She shared many memories of growing up on the farm, working at the local soda shop, and the local bank in Sturgis. She married her husband, Virgil Sorenson, in February 1956. They raised four children, Ken, Virgette, Brenda and Tom. They moved to Minneapolis, Seattle, and Los Angeles for Virgil’s job advancements with Western Airlines. Upon Virgil’s retirement they moved to Nevada City, CA. After Virgil passed in 1999, Edie moved to Chico to be near her daughter Brenda. Edie worked at Finley’s fine jewelry store in Palos Verdes, where she refined her love of fine art. Edie was an active volunteer with Welcome Wagon and Hospice in Nevada City. She also enjoyed decorating her home and socializing with her neighbors, friends and family. In Chico she enjoyed leading and participating in a writing group at Windchime and Sierra Sunrise Terrace. She was always gracious and kind.

Edie is survived by her sister Corrine Robinson, and her brother William Bruner, and her children; Virgette Sorenson, Brenda Sorenson, Tom Sorenson, and 10 grandchildren, and 8 great-grandchildren that love her very much.

Donations can be made to the Hydrocephalus Association in tribute of Edie Sorenson. https://www.hydroassoc.org/ or H.A. Development Office, 4340 East West Highway, #905 Bethesda, MD 20814-4447

A “Celebration of Edie” open house will be held in Chico, on Sunday from 2-5pm, October 13, 2019, at the home of Brenda Sorenson. (email sorensoncasey@aol.com for information). A graveside service at Hooper and Weaver in Nevada City, CA on Monday, October 14, 2019 at 11:00am.