Obituary of Edgar Jerome Jones

Edgar Jerome Jones quietly passed away on Monday, August 13, 2018. He was 88.

Edgar was born January 13, 1930 in Kansas City, Kansas and has resided in Grass Valley, California for the last twenty-eight years.

Edgar served in the army infantry during the Korean War. He had a successful career as an aeronautical and space engineer. Among Edgar's many accomplishments were his contributions to the Apollo and shuttle missions as well as the B-2 Stealth bomber. Edgar was an active and loyal member of the Elks Lodge for 57 years.

He leaves behind a daughter, Vicki; two sons, Jeffrey and Matthew; five grandchildren; four great grandchildren; and two great great grandchildren. Edgar is preceded in death by his oldest son, Robert Edgar.

There will be a celebration of life at 1 p.m., on September 23, 2018, at the Nevada City Elks Lodge.