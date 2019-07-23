Obituary of Edgar Faucher

Edgar Faucher passed away on July 12, 2019, at home. He was 97.

He was born in Manchester, NH, on February 5, 1922. He was the beloved son of the late John and Regina (Boufford) Faucher.

He is survived by one daughter Priscilla (Philip) Pelletier; sister Doris (Frank) Guimond; grandchildren Philip, Brian and Kevin and two great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his two brothers Lionel and Fern.

He was buried at the Veterans Cemetery.