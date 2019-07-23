 Obituary of Edgar Faucher | TheUnion.com

Obituary of Edgar Faucher

Obituaries | July 23, 2019

Edgar Faucher passed away on July 12, 2019, at home. He was 97.

He was born in Manchester, NH, on February 5, 1922. He was the beloved son of the late John and Regina (Boufford) Faucher.

He is survived by one daughter Priscilla (Philip) Pelletier; sister Doris (Frank) Guimond; grandchildren Philip, Brian and Kevin and two great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his two brothers Lionel and Fern.

He was buried at the Veterans Cemetery.

Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.

Obituaries
See more