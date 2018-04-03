Obituary of Eddie Eubanks

Eddie Eubanks passed away March 22, 2018 in Grass Valley, CA. Eddie was a very compassionate man. He was loved by many and made friends with everyone. He will be missed dearly and we hope his memory will live on forever.

He is survived by his children Hailey and Alex Eubanks.

A memorial service will be held with friends and family. Contact family for more information. Memorial contributions may be sent to Hailey Eubanks' "gofundme".

Arrangements are under the care of Chapel of the Angels Mortuary.