Obituary of Easton Elwood Buehler

Easton Elwood Buehler, of Grass Valley California passed away on January 20, 2018 at home surrounded by family. He was 81.

A Celebration of life will be held at 12:30 p.m., on April, 7, 2018 at the Buehler family home, at 10510 Grandpas Place, Grass Valley.

Easton was born in Redlands California on June 12, 1936. He graduated from Tahoe Truckee High School. Easton and his family moved to Grass Valley. Easton worked in the winter Olympics in Squaw Valley in 1960.

Easton married the love of his life Donna Barnes, on June 25, 1966, and had two sons.

Easton worked for several years as a tow truck driver, and worked at Sierra Nevada Memorial until retiring. Easton enjoyed carving, and did leather work. He enjoyed church, and gathering with friends and family. He loved his family, and his boys were a special source of joy and pride for him. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather.

Easton and Donna were married for 51 years.

He is survived by his wife Donna Barnes-Buehler; his sons, Jim Buehler and David (Shannon) Buehler; grandchildren, Dan F., Chelci Buehler, Natasha Warwick, Thomas Buehler, Georgia Buehler, Lincoln Buehler; great grandchildren, Kelcie Grizzell, Ashlyn Grizzell, Nevis Warwick and Robert Warwick Jr.; nieces, Cathy Barnes, Schan Delle Nettles, and Kathy Wyatt; nephews, Don Barnes and Mike Barnes as well as his brother and sister-n-law Carl and Freda Barnes, and many other family members.

Easton was preceded in death by his mother, father and sister.

Easton was the sunshine in our lives, and will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Hospice of the Foothills, 11270 Rough and Ready Highway, Grass Valley, California 95945.