Obituary of Dwight Zane Southworth

Dwight Zane Southworth, 69, passed away peacefully on June 3, 2019 in Auburn, California near his friends and family. Dwight was born September 3, 1949 in San Diego, California to Jessie Mae and Billy Zane Southworth. Dwight lived his early life in the Carmichael and Nevada City areas of California. He had lived in Prescott Valley, Arizona for the past 14 years.

He is survived by his brothers, Donald Southworth of Prescott Valley, Arizona and Stephen Southworth of Sacramento, California; uncles Gaines Southworth and Dan Southworth of DeQueen, Arkansas; nephews and nieces Bill Southworth, Melissa Southworth, Julie Tetrault Wright, Becka McCoy and Joey McCoy, many great-nephews and nieces and his life-long friend Molly Gomes. He was married twice and has a son. He was preceded in death by his parents, his brother Dave McCoy and his beloved dog, ‘Bud’.

Dwight served his country honorably in Vietnam as a Corporal in Comp. A, 2nd Battalion, 1st Infantry in the United States Army from 1971 to 1972. From 1978 to 1984 he was an Accounting Clerk, Eligibility Technician and Computer Programmer for the Department of Health and Social Services in Juneau and Anchorage, Alaska.

From 1985 to 1990 he worked as Lead Data Transcriber at McClellan Air Force Base. He studied at MTI Business College to become a paralegal in the 1990’s.

Throughout his various endeavors, Dwight worked as a tow truck driver, logger, operated heavy machinery and construction, did asphalt and cement work for Nevada City Public Works, started a children’s storybook business, and worked at Scotts Flat Lake and Rollins Lake Marina.

Dwight’s adventures and travels extended from Nevada City to Alaska to Coos Bay, Oregon; from North San Juan to Southern California and Arizona, with various excursions elsewhere across the country. He was a kind and giving man, and will be missed by many.

Visitation for Dwight will be from 1:00 to 2:00 pm on Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at Hooper and Weaver Mortuary, 459 Hollow Way, Nevada City, CA 95959 with services and internment to follow. A celebration of his life will follow immediately at the Hooper and Weaver Reception Hall catered by Tom Stanley.