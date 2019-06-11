Obituary of Dwayne Dobbins

Dwayne Dobbins passed from this life on May 20, 2019 at the Camptonville home he shared with his beloved wife Chris. He was 75.

Though retired, he had been the proprietor for nearly 30 years of Moonshine Campground located on the Middle Fork of the Yuba River.

Dwayne enjoyed countless good times with the love of his life, Chris, their friends and family. He and Chris liked to hit the road in his truck to see historic and scenic spots around the West, visiting friends and family along the way. They traveled to Alaska, Washington, DC and various landmarks in the East. International travels included Israel, Australia, Germany, England and Canada. Along the way Dwayne captured his travels in beautiful photographs.

Dwayne was a member of the Trails West organization, (emigranttrailswest.org) whose mission is to place markers along routes traveled by immigrants during the early days of the West. He helped place markers commemorating these journeys along the Henness Pass Trail, Nevada

City Road, and the Beckworth Trail, which are all in this area.

A special favorite of the cooks among his friends and family, Dwayne was an appreciative dinner guest and savored every bite. He was not shy about seconds. The local all-you-can-eat buffets were a frequent target of his hearty appetite and he was typically accompanied by like minded friends. He was a fan of country music and especially enjoyed catching a performance by David John and the Comstock Cowboys.

He was a treasured fixture to multiple generations of campers. His nephews and nieces were convinced favorite Uncle Dwayne

was rich because of his impressive supply of popsicles and candy at the campground.

Though Dwayne did not smoke and rarely drank, he succumbed to ductile liver cancer six weeks after its discovery.

The loss of Dwayne is deeply grieved by his wife Chris, his sister Jeanne Drexel, his brother Larry Dobbins, his nieces Tricia Baker, Sarah Sherwood and nephews Christian Dobbins, Abraham Gerving, Alex, Joe, and Scott Drexel and his many cousins and friends. He will be missed and remembered for his kindness and the pleasure he took from life.

A special thanks is offered to Steve Davis, Chris and Scott Pope and others whose help was invaluable during his illness. A celebration of life will be held in the fall. Memorial gifts in lieu of flowers may be sent to Hospice of the Foothills.