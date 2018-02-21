Obituary of Drexel Leland West

Drexel Leland West passed away quietly in his home on February 19, 2018. He was 73.

Drex requested no memorial service, but a Celebration of Life may be held in the future.

Drex was wonderful man. He will be missed greatly by his family and friends. Drex loved fixing things and hanging out with his family.

He is survived by his loving wife Diane; children, Laura Francabandera and Brian West; grandchildren, Judah, Elijah, and Aubrey.

Arrangements under the direction of Hooper and Weaver Mortuary.