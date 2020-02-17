obituary of Dr. Roman M. Malvehy

Dr. Roman M. Malvehy passed away peacefully on February 9, 2020, surrounded by his family at home in Auburn.

Dr. Malvehy is survived by his wife of thirty-one years, Terry, his son Mark, daughter Emilee and son-in-law Pat, sister Graciela and brother-in law Enrique, brother Eduardo and sister-in-law Elena, niece Mireia, sister-in-law Sherry, brother-in-law Michael, and nephews Ryan and Darren.

He was born July 13, 1943 in Barcelona Spain to his chemist father and concert pianist mother. He fondly recounted his days as a boy scout, experiences in the Spanish military and his early education as an engineer from the University of Barcelona. He was an Obstetrician and Gynecologist specializing in women’s health care. He was board certified and trained at Stanford University Medical Center where he was chief resident and later an Associate Professor until 1994. He holds a fellowship in Obstetrics and Immunogenetics and was a member of many medical societies, including the American Fertility Society and American Association of Gynecologic Laproscopists. He founded WomanCare to provide comprehensive care to women while practicing in Hamilton, MT and Nevada County He had special interests in infertility, microsurgery and menopausal conditions, including urinary control and special needs of elderly women. He worked the last 20 years of his career in Nevada County.

For years he was a member of The Flying Doctors and would fly his own plane into remote villages of Mexico, sometimes landing on dirt airstrips. He attended to a variety of conditions, helping those with little access to healthcare. Some of his favorite hobbies included flying his plane, riding horses, fly fishing, enjoying the great outdoors and listening to classical music. He traveled every year to Spain to see his family and would enjoy a cold beer while overlooking the idyllic Costa Brava beaches.

He is remembered for his cheeky sense of humor, gentle nature, generosity, unwavering dependability, passion for healing, and adoration of his children. “Life is good.”

A celebration of life, or “party” as he requested, will be held at a later date this Spring. His wife Terry will notify friends and family (terrywildwest@gmail.com).