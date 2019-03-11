Obituary of Dr. Harvey Bigelsen

Dr. Harvey Bigelsen passed away on Wednesday, March 6.

He is survived by his wife Judy; brother Fred; children Lila, Adam and Josh. Following the funeral, Judy and her children are sitting Shiva at home.

Please call Rabbi Nochum (530) 404-0020 to arrange a time to visit.

A celebration of his life will be at 2 p.m., on March 17, at the Foothills Event Center.

The Chabad Jewish Community offers condolences to his family.