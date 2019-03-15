Obituary of Douglas M. Naylor

Douglas M. Naylor passed away February 25, 2019 at Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital. He was 76.

He was born March 10, 1942 in Compton, CA to Theodore L. and Clara (Campbell) Naylor.

He was a 39 year resident of Grass Valley, as well as a U.S. Army veteran.

He was married to Lucille Magrino in Las Vegas, NV on November 23, 1974. He retired from the U.S. Postal Service after 16 years as a mail carrier. He enjoyed races and classic cars.

Mr. Naylor is survived by his wife of 44 years, Lucille of Grass Valley, CA; son Scott of Grass Valley, CA; brothers Ted Naylor of OR and Joe Naylor of WA, as well as four grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

Mr. Naylor was preceded in death by his brothers Don, Bob and Noyce Naylor; step-daughters; Leslie and Lorraine and his parents Ted Sr. and Clara Naylor.

Friends are welcome to attend a Memorial Service, at 11 a.m., on Saturday May 25, 2019 at Simple Truth Church Northpoint, 455 Sutton Way, Grass Valley, CA 95945.

Arrangements are in the care of Chapel of the Angels Mortuary.