Obituary of Dorothy Leona Marsico

Dorothy Leona Marsico died peacefully in her sleep on February 22, 2019. She was born on January 28, 1922 in Cleveland Ohio to Leonard and Emma Schneider. She was 97 years old. She had four brothers and one sister. Leonard Schneider, Paul Schneider, Bob Schneider, Donald Schneider, and Rosemary (Schneider) Ebel.

Dorothy went to college at the University of Ohio and graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree. She began teaching and taught school up until 2010. She was a well-loved teacher at

Our Lady of Loretto Catholic School for much of her teaching career where she taught 2nd grade.

She was called 'Granny Dot' by her grandkids. Family was a huge part of Granny Dot's life. She loved the outdoors. She loved hunting and fishing with all members of the family and shot her last buck with a bow at the age of 89! When she wasn't hunting and fishing, she would hunt for Arrowheads and artifacts. All artifacts were then brought into the classroom where she taught on the lifestyles of American Indians. She loved to go to the Truckee California cabin. She could spend hours sitting on the deck watching the river go by. Or spending time with the grandkids watching them play in the river. She loved the 4th of July, watching the parade and fireworks in Truckee. Any time spent with family was so precious to her! She took every opportunity to teach the grandkids all about nature. She had posters of the wildflowers, bees and birds and loved to point out the different species to all of us. Always teaching!

She was a member of the Archery Club in Novato, CA and loved to enter archery matches where she often won. Her nickname was 'One Shot Dot' because she was a crack shot.

She is survived by her four children: James J. Marsico, Samuel P. Marsico, Margaret (Marsico) Hoog, and Carolyn Marsico Foster. She also has 12 Grandchildren and 13 Great Grandchildren and extended family in Ohio. She will be greatly missed by all of her family and friends. Her love of life. Her love of nature and telling stories. Her last words were 'There just isn't enough time'.

Services will be held on March 7, 2019 at Saint Barbara's Catholic Church in Powell, Wyoming at 11:00AM with reception to follow.