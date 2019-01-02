 Obituary of Dorothy E. Lewis | TheUnion.com

Obituary of Dorothy E. Lewis

Dorothy E. Lewis passed away on December 30, 2018 in her home. She was 69.

There are no services to be held. Arrangements are under the care of Hooper and Weaver Mortuary.

Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.