Obituary of Dorothy “Doll” Reynolds

Dorothy "Doll" Reynolds passed away on January 27, 2018 in Grass Valley, California.

She was born in Omaha, Nebraska, June 17, 1937 to Bill and Lois Peach. She and her family migrated to Lynwood, California in 1953. She attended Lynwood High School and graduated in 1955. She was married in 1959 and had three children. She is survived by her son and daughter, John and Janine Reynolds.

She is preceded in death by her daughter, Judy Reynolds. There will be a Celebration of Life at 3 p.m., on Saturday, June 16, 2018, at the home of Daniel and Patty Peach, 15083 Lakewood Lane, Grass Valley, California. For information, please contact John Reynolds at 530-615-7103.