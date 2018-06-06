Obituary of Dorothy Cusick

Dorothy Cusick

Dorothy Cusick passed away Friday June 1, 2018 at Bayside Care Center near Morro Bay, CA. She was born in 1938. Dorothy grew up in Wisconsin and graduated from Marquette University. She married Dr. Lawrence Cusick and moved to San Francisco Area in early 1960s, where she taught elementary school classes.

She raised four boys, became a Realtor, and was elected to Burlingame City Council. She devoted most of her time and energy in later years to church causes.

She moved to the Auburn area in late 1990s and then moved to San Luis Obispo in 2012.

She is survived by six grandchildren.

She will always be remembered for her positive attitude, smile and laugh, and caring attitude.

Email any condolences to dorothyccusick@gmail.com.