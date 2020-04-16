Obituary of Dorothy Allen Magee

Dorothy Allen Magee, 93, of Grass Valley, California, passed away on Saturday, April 11, 2020. She was born in Pine Bluff, Arkansas on December 8, 1926 to Aubrey J. Allen and Thelma (Stephens) Allen. She was an Office Administrator for various businesses and was a member of Parkway Place Baptist Church. She was a true Christian, always positive, reassuring, and always saw the good in everyone. Though blind and riddled with arthritis, she never complained.

She is survived by her daughter, Louise Minor (Frank) of Grass Valley; daughter-in-law, Joanne Odom of Tennessee; grandchildren, Frank Minor, Jr., Jonathan Minor (Lauren), Ross Minor (Crisel), Andrew Minor (Carolyn),Tabatha Odom, Little Bill Odom, Corey Odom, Tobey Odom, Samuel Odom, and Christopher Ullom; multiple great-grandchildren and a host of Allen nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, brother, Jerry William Allen, son, William L. Odom and husband, James O. Magee.

The family wishes to thank Golden Empire Nursing Home and their staff for the loving and compassionate care they gave our loved one.

Funeral services for Mrs. Magee will be private.

Support Local Journalism Donate



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Friends of the Animal Village, 7401 Colonel Glenn Rd. #4026, Little Rock, AR 72204.

Arrangements by Little Rock Funeral Home, 8801 Knoedl Ct., (501)224-2200. Dorothy’s online guestbook may be signed at http://www.littlerockfuneralhome.com.