Obituary of Dorothea Ann (Silva) Patterson

Dorothea Ann (Silva) Patterson passed away February 18, 2019, in Grass Valley. She was 93. Dorothea was born in Hayward, California, on September 8, 1925, to Joseph Silva and Clara Gonsalves Silva. She spent the first 55 years of her life in the San Leandro area. She met the love of her life David Patterson at a USO dance in Alameda during World War II. They married shortly afterwards in December of 1945. They raised their two daughters in San Lorenzo where David was a fire fighter with the San Leandro Fire Department and Dorothea was a homemaker.

They retired to Grass Valley in 1980 where they purchased a beautiful home with a large garden in Alta Sierra. When their acreage became more than they were able to take care of, they moved to Sun City in Lincoln for a few years They came back to Grass Valley to live with their daughter Debra after Dorothea fell and broke her hip in October of 2015.

Dorothea loved to garden and spent a lot of time with her husband planting vegetables and flowers. She also loved to read and was devastated when her eyesight deteriorated to the point where she was no longer able do so. Her favorite thing to do, however, was spend time with her family. Her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren were often recipients of her overwhelming generosity. She absolutely loved giving presents to all of them.

She will be missed, and is survived by her daughters Donna (John) Ronald of Peoria, AZ, and Debra (Doyle) Coker of Grass Valley; grandchildren Michael (Stephanie) Coker, Erik (Dawn) Ronald, Angela (Adam) Shindelbower and Christopher (Maria) Coker; and great grandchildren Alex, Kadence, Adelyn, Mason, Declan, Markus and Carolyn.

Dorothea was preceded in death by her parents and her husband David of almost 72 years.

Dorothea was interred with her husband on February 22, 2019, at the Sacramento Valley National Cemetery in Dixon, CA. A Celebration of Dorothea's Life will be held for family and friends at 12 p.m., on Saturday, March 23, 2019 at Twin Cities Church, 11726 Rough & Ready Hwy, Grass Valley, CA.