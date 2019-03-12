Obituary of Doris V. Brown

Doris V. Brown passed away February 28, 2019 at her Nevada City home. She was 99. She was born January 10, 1920 in Washington to Gladys Blackrud. She was a resident of Nevada County for 70 years. Dorris worked in the medical field for 15 years as a nurse. She is survived by her daughter Dee Vee Brown of Nevada City.

Arrangements are in the care of Chapel of the Angels Mortuary.