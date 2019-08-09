Obituary of Doris Ross Murray
Doris Ross Murray passed away on July 26, 2019 in Grass Valley, CA. She was 98 years old.
Doris was born in St. Paris, Ohio. She worked as a secretary at Wright Patterson AFB for some time. Throughout the years, Doris worked for the Veteran’s Administration and private sector firms, all in a secretarial capacity. Doris had a lifelong love of dogs and even bred long-haired Dachshunds at one time. Doris enjoyed an active lifestyle which included gardening, singing and running on the beach. She leaves two daughters, Marilyn and Margaret and a son, Mark, and three grandchildren.
A private ceremony will be held at a future date in Ohio. Donations may be made in Doris’s memory to the ASPCA.
Arrangements are under the care of Chapel of the Angels Mortuary.
