Obituary of Doris Onnolee McIntosh Shisler

Doris Onnolee McIntosh Shisler, of Lincoln, CA died September 16, 2018 after a long battle with cancer. She was 83.

Mrs. Shisler is survived by her loving husband, of 64 and 1/2 years, Duane Shisler, of Lincoln; her daughter, Shelbie (Terry Stockdale) McIntosh of Lincoln; sons, Larry (Mary) Shisler of Plumas Lake, David (Phyllis) Shisler of Santa Clarita; daughter-in-law, Lisa Shisler (wife of son, Mark Shisler, who preceded her in death in 2000) of Grass Valley; 10 grandchildren, 9 great grandchildren; 3 sisters, Grace Raigosa, Millie Ruffalo and Ruth Robinson as well as numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

Doris' celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m., on Saturday, October 6, 2018 at Combie Bible Church in Grass Valley.