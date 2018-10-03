Obituary of Doris Onnolee McIntosh Shisler

Obituary of Doris Onnolee McIntosh ShislerOctober 3, 2018 Share Tweet Comments (0) October 3, 2018Doris Onnolee McIntosh Shisler, of Lincoln, CA died September 16, 2018 after a long battle with cancer. She was 83.Doris' celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m., on Saturday, October 6, 2018 at Combie Bible Church in Grass Valley. Share Tweet Trending In: ObituariesObituary of Richard HawkinsObituary of Robert Edward (Bob) EmeryObituary of Alice M. EvaObituary of Mary Elizabeth McBrideObituary of Doris Onnolee McIntosh ShislerTrending SitewideNevada City to crack down on aggressive panhandlersSteven Slack drops out of Grass Valley council raceVehicular manslaughter case of Sabrina Distura nears crossroadsNevada County judge orders mistrial in murder caseSteven McClenthen enters plea in Nevada County child sex case