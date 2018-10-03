 Obituary of Doris Onnolee McIntosh Shisler | TheUnion.com

Doris Onnolee McIntosh Shisler, of Lincoln, CA died September 16, 2018 after a long battle with cancer. She was 83.

Doris' celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m., on Saturday, October 6, 2018 at Combie Bible Church in Grass Valley.