Obituary of Doris Mandala

Doris Mandala

Our eldest sibling, Doris Mandala, left us last Friday to be with absent loved-ones and finally to discover the answers to her family research. Her passing opens the tight circle of the nine siblings; eight of whom remain to mourn her loss and await our reunion.

Doris was the record-keeper of our family roots and the chronicler of the leaves on its many branches. It’s a dark time for those who enjoyed her company, sought her counsel, experienced her wisdom and reveled in her stories of an earlier time.

Doris was a model of thrift and persistence and always managed to help without bluster, vanity or conceit. She was unique. May we enjoy as much respect and love from our remaining family as we have had for her. Oh, how quickly our time together passes. Rest well, sister.