Obituary of Doris Louise Graves

Doris Louise Graves passed away February 19, 2020, at home with her family near her side. She was 81. Doris was a long time resident of Penn Valley.

Born to the late William & Betsy Lorenz on September 5, 1938, in Pittsburgh Pennsylvania. Doris moved west with her family to Santa Monica prior to her senior year in high school.

She married Frank Arnold in 1957, and continued to live in Santa Monica for a few years before settling in Lakewood. She worked at McDonnell Douglas Aircraft in Long Beach in addition to Long Beach Unified School District while raising her family.

Doris relocated to Grass Valley in 1977 where she met and eventually married Bill Graves on February 10th, 1979. Doris was a devoted and loving mother who always put her children first. She was an avid sports fan that always pulled for the underdog in both sports and life, and of course being from Pittsburgh, she was a diehard Steeler fan. She loved spending time with her family and enjoyed their annual camping trips. As the family matriarch, she influenced many family members to re-locate to this area which she considers Gods Country.

She worked for Grass Valley Group for 25+ years alongside her three children up until 1995 at which time she worked for Serra Corporation until 2001 when she retired. Doris and Bill loved to travel and have visited more than 30+ countries all over the world.

Doris is survived by her loving husband after 41 years of marriage in addition to her three children: Dave Arnold (Margaret) of Grass Valley; Gary Arnold (Brenda) of Penn Valley; and Judy Kasa (John) of Grass Valley and five step-children: Bill Jr., Dianna, Todd, Julie, and Gregg. She is survived by 2 sisters: Janet Sether of Grass Valley & Sharon Salizar of Penn Valley, and pre-deceased by her brother: William Lorenz of Pasadena. She is also survived by twelve grandchildren, six great-grandchildren and numerous nephews.

At Doris’s request there will be a small family celebration of life at a future date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to Hospice of the Foothills; 530-272-5739. She will be dearly missed by all that knew her.