Obituary of Doris Lee Wintercorn

Doris Lee Wintercorn, nee Scatena, age 91, passed away peacefully in her home in Grass Valley, California, on September 15, 2019, surrounded by her family.

Doris was born in Blue Island, Illinois and married Edward William Wintercorn of Chicago, Illinois on November 11, 1950. Ed and Doris were married for almost 70 years and their love was an inspiration to so many. Doris is survived by her youngest sister, Patricia, many nieces and nephews, son Thomas, daughter Susan, granddaughter Laura and nine-month-old great-grandson, Lucas. Doris was predeceased by the love of her life, Ed, this past February, as well as her parents, Hope and Ben Scatena, brother Buddy and sisters Janice and Lois.

Doris had a variety of interesting careers, including being an assistant for a famous Chicago photographer, as a salesperson for Sears selling furniture, and being a homemaker.

Doris was a loving and dedicated wife, mother, grandma and recently became a great-grandma. She loved spending time with friends and family and enjoyed helping others, whether by lending a helping hand or sharing a smile or funny story. After retiring from Sears and moving to Grass Valley, she and Ed volunteered and installed “Life Line” safety units for seniors living alone in Nevada County for many years. Doris loved traveling and she and Ed went on many adventures in their retirement. She especially loved visiting Lucca, Italy, where her father’s family had come from.

Doris loved meeting new people, and bringing joy and style wherever she went. She will be remembered for her ability to connect with just about everyone, her quick wit and sense of humor, and her delicious spaghetti sauce.

Doris’s family would like to express their sincere gratitude for the care given to them by the wonderful staff and residents of the Eskaton Village community, as well as the wonderful team at Hospice of the Foothills.

A memorial service will be held at Eskaton Village, 625 Eskaton Circle, Grass Valley, CA 94945 on Saturday, September 28, 2019 at 1:30 PM.