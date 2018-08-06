Obituary of Dorene Ruth Curry

Dorene Ruth Curry passed away on July 14, 2018 at her home in Rough and Ready. She was 83. Family and friends are invited to a Celebration of Life at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, August 12 at the Nevada City Elks Lodge.

Dorene, affectionately known as "Dorita," was born on March 20, 1935 in Auburn to Oskar and Gladys Quam. She was raised in Tahoe City and graduated from high school in Truckee. At the age of 34, Dorene met the love of her life, Don, while she was working at a bank in Greenville. The two were married in Taylorsville on July 4, 1969 and in 1971 they moved their family to Nevada City where they raised their 8 children. She was a strong supporter of the timber industry; she was the Secretary for the Sierra Cascade Logging Conference as well as President of Women In Timber. Dorene was an excellent seamstress, sewing most of her children's formal outfits. She was also a wood worker for the family spoon rack business, where all members of the family held positions. Dorene loved taking family vacations and spending summers in Mexico with her husband.

She was magic. Her beautiful spirit was intoxicating and elevating. She made a mean manhattan and loved her vodka cranberry. She was bright colors and White Diamond perfume. She was a tight hug with neck kisses and back scratches. Her presence was unconditional love and understanding. She was the true definition of a confident, beautiful, and strong lady that didn't let the dark dull her shine. She held a strong faith and loved her God. She will be truly missed by her loved ones. But her magic will live on through her family. She was magic. Heaven just became a brighter place with her arrival.

Dorene is survived by her husband of 49 years, Don Curry; children, Sandy, Tim, Linda, Maureen, Jim, Mick, Shannon, and Cliff; 15 grandchildren, 3 great-grandchildren and her brother, Jerry.

Memorial contributions may be made in her name to the Alzheimer's Association www. alz.org. Arrangements are under direction of Hooper & Weaver Mortuary.