Obituary of Donnie Dalbert Lenaburg

Donnie Dalbert Lenaburg, passed away March 13, 2018. Donnie was born January 17, 1933 in Custer City, OK to Bertha and Ernest Lenaburg. Donnie attended local schools and graduated from Custer City High School. He then attended Southwestern State College in Weatherford, OK. He served 2 years in the US Army and came to Grass Valley, CA in 1955 and worked for Safeway Stores and retired in 1991 from Lucky Stores.

Donnie thoroughly enjoyed fishing and all sports, especially basketball. He was a member of the Penryn Gold Hill Masonic Lodge #32, The York Rite and Scottish Rite Bodies and Ben Ali Shrine. He served as worthy patron of Rose Chapter, Order of the Eastern Stars in 1983. He became involved with the Masonic Youth order – Job's Daughters in 1975 and served as Associate Bethel Guardian for a number of local Bethels. In 2011 he served as Associate Grand Guardian and received the Masonic Youth award in 2016.

He is survived by his wife of 54 years Dorothy; sisters Mona Lenaburg and Ivonne Dobbins as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

Donnie is preceded in death by his bothers George and Harold.

No funeral service will be held. Interment will be in the Masonic Cemetery in Grass Valley. A Masonic Memorial will be planned at a later date.

Memorial Donations to California Job's Daughters or Shriners Hospital for Children.