Obituary of Donna L. (Myers) Saunders

Donna L. (Myers) Saunders passed away peacefully on November 24, 2019. Born on February 8, 1941, she was a native of rural Kansas until she moved to San Francisco after graduating from high school. She was referred by friends to Dave Saunders, an important local figure and sea captain, to contact to get some help finding a job. She did, they promptly fell in love and were married. Professionally Donna worked for the bulk of her career as an agent for Allstate Insurance in San Francisco. Her husband Dave was a community and labor-advocate leader. His name appears on a plaque on the Embarcadero for his commitment to and work for the Longshoreman’s Union. They were happy together and led a rich, full life (which they shared with their many dogs) in the Sunset District in the City.

Upon Dave’s retirement they moved from the big city to a house in “the country” just off Squirrel Creek Road in Grass Valley. There Dave lived out the balance of his life. Their Nevada County home had acreage, and an above ground swimming pool. Donna prided herself in working hard to maintain the land and the pool, and clear the brush. She once bragged that she was strong because she “was a farm girl from Kansas.” And she was.

Donna was severely stricken when her husband Dave, passed away. So much so that wrote a book honoring him and his achievements. A Gale-Borne Seed, “The Adventures of Life on the High Seas,” was published in 1995. Eventually, following her husband’s passing Donna returned to her original home state of Kansas to be near her sisters, Janette Schoen and Carolyn Lusk.

Donna was passionate about life and all things political. She was a dedicated member of the Nevada County Democratic Women’s Club and the Nevada County Democratic Central Committee. She worked hard for candidates by staffing phone banks, writing press releases, raising money, and anything else that was needed to further their campaigns.

Donna is survived by her sisters Janette (Myers) Schoen, Carolyn (Myers) Lusk, and her brother Dale Myers, and eight loving nieces and their families. She was preceded in death by her husband, David Saunders, and her parents, Frank and Vanetta Myers.