Obituary of Donna Jeanne Hauck

Our beloved Donna passed away peacefully surrounded by family from respiratory failure due to septic shock. Donna was a devoted mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister and friend. She was proceeded in death by the love of her life, Arthur “Joseph” Hauck lll, her 2 sons, Brian and Steven Hauck, her sister Laurel Staples, and her grandson Christopher Thompson. We all have comfort knowing that there is a wonderful reunion happening right now in Heaven!

Mom was born in Chicago, Illinoisto Donald and Shirley Newquist. The family moved to Redwood City, CA when she was 8 years old. She met our dad at Sequoia High School and they were married on August 2, 1958 at the age of 17. They just couldn’t wait to be together. In 1976, after working for Fry’s Food Stores for 15 years, we moved to Alleghany, CA where they purchased the Alleghany Supply Company, a Grocery and Gas Station combo. They sold the store in 1986, and that is when mom went to work for Vector Engineering as the Corporate Secretary. She retired in April of 2003. Mom served the community of Alleghany as the Secretary/Commissioner for the Fire Department and as the bookkeeper for the Alleghany Water District for over 30 years.

Donna was a member of the Nevada City Soroptimist group from 2001-2017. She served as President for 6 years, Treasurer for 2 years, and Secretary for 2 years. In 2009, she received the Theresa Cassettari Award for outstanding service. Donna was also a member of the Nevada City Elks Lodge. For the past 3 years she has been able to share her passion for gardening by taking care of the Rose Garden and surrounding landscape. Mom and Dad both had a heart and love for service.

Donna loved her family, friends and kitties! She loved traveling to Hawaii, Cruising excursions, traveling in the RV with the family and the RV Club. She loved working puzzles and her grandchildren will all have fond memories helping her! We had a great time doing paint classes together! Mom was able to visit family and vacation with all of us over the past 6

years, from Florida to Virginia, Oklahoma, Missouri, Idaho and Kauai.

Mom is survived by her 2 daughters, Cheryl and (Mark) Thompson and Cathy and (Joe) Matthews, her brother Nels Newquist, her sister in law, Helen Ferretti, her granddaughters, Jennifer Rodgers, Breanna and (David) Torres, Melissa and (Justin) Wilbur, Samantha and (Aaron) Jenkins, and grandson Justin and (Sara) Summers, her 9 great grandchildren – Cordelia, Kenneth, Theo, Kaylee, Haeli, James, Khloe, Austin and Kameron. She is also survived by her two cats Stash and Snowball. We love and miss her terribly, but rejoice that she is finally home.

Family and Friends are all invited to attend a Celebration of Life for Donna Hauck on September 22, 2019 at 1:00p.m. at the Nevada City Elks Lodge.