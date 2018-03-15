Obituary of Donna Jane Betz

Donna Jane Betz of Grass Valley passed away on March 8, 2018, at her home after a long battle with cancer. She was 83. She was born on April 3, 1934 to Edward and Adelaide Betz in Stockton, CA.

Donna graduated from the College of the Pacific in 1955, and graduated from University of California San Francisco Medical School in 1963. Dr. Betz resided in Oakland and practiced Internal Medicine in Walnut Creek and was on the Staff of John Muir Hospital until 1992. Besides her medical practice, she was an active sports woman, traveled extensively for adventure, and was a poet, a musician, and a scholar. After her initial bout with cancer she moved to Tulsa OK in 1994. Donna retired to Grass Valley in 2002. There she volunteered with Animal Save and was a Raptor team leader for Wildlife Rehabilitation and Release.

She is survived by her partner of 31 years, Angie Lux; brother, Ted (Dolly) Betz; sister, Robin Kelley; Angie's sister, Terry Lux; Terry's daughter, Taphne; 6 nieces and nephews, and 10 great nieces and nephews and many close friends that she cultivated over the years.

Celebration of Life Services will be held at 1:30 p.m., on Saturday, April 21st, at Unity in the Gold Country, 180 Cambridge Court; Grass Valley, CA.