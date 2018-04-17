Obituary of Donna Jane Betz

Donna Jane Betz of Grass Valley passed away on March 8, 2018, at her home after a long battle with cancer. She was 83. She was born on April 3, 1934 to Edward and Adelaide Betz in Stockton, CA.

Celebration of Life Services will be held at 1:30 p.m., on Saturday, April 21st, at Unity in the Gold Country, 180 Cambridge Court; Grass Valley, CA.