Obituary of Donna Faye Label

Donna Faye Label passed away in her home on May 17, 2019 due to complications of Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS). She was 64.

Donna Faye Label was born in Avenal, CA on August 3, 1954 to Jack and Hallie Anderson. The family, including four sisters, moved to Galt, Ca when Donna was in fifth grade. Donna graduated from Galt High School and received her degree from Delta College. She graduated from Stanislaus State university with a bachelor’s degree in nursing, as well as from Sacramento State University with a master’s degree in nursing.

Donna met her future husband, Norman, when they worked together at Methodist Hospital in Sacramento. They were married in 1981 and moved to Nevada City, in 1982. Donna worked as a nurse at many facilities including Sierra Nevada memorial Hospital. She retired in 2018 as Director of Surgical services at John Muir Medical Center in Walnut Creek.

She was a member of several nursing societies, including board of directors’ positions. She enjoyed traveling with Norman and their three children Alyssa, Joseph, and Jacob.

She is survived by her husband and children. Also by her sisters Jacqui Daly of Lodi, Robbie Zakoor of Reno, and Michele Anderson of Galt. She loved her dogs Butters and Sadies Mae and their cat Ginger.

She is preceded in death by her parents Jack and Hallie and sister Rita.

In lieu of flowers, consider making a contribution to the ALS association of Greater Sacramento.

Arrangements are under the direction of Hooper and Weaver Mortuary.