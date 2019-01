Donna DeMent passed away peacefully on December 7, 2018 with family by her side. Donna was a care giver in Grass Valley 20 years. She is survived by husband of 29 years, one daughter and 1son, 6 granddaughters, and 2 great grandchildren. Celebration of life will be held at 3 p.m., on Jan 19, 2019 at Twin City's Church.