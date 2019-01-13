Obituary of Donna DeMent
January 13, 2019
Donna DeMent passed away peacefully on December 7, 2018 with family by her side.
Donna was a caregiver in Grass Valley for 20 years.
She is survived by her husband of 29 years, Daniel DeMent; daughter Kym Drennan; son Eric (Amber) Triebull; 6 granddaughters, and 1 greatgrandson.
A Celebration of life will be held at 3:00 p.m. on January 19, 2019 at Twin Cities Church on Rough and Ready Highway.
