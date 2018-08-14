Obituary of Donald V. Thomas

Donald V. Thomas passed away peacefully at his home in Chicago Park, CA with family by his side July 1, 2018 at the age of 96.

Memorial service to be held Aug. 21st 10:30 am at the Sacramento Valley National Cemetery in Dixon, CA followed by a Celebration of Life at the home of grandson and granddaughter -in-law Shawn Thomas and his wife Courtney in Rocklin, CA.

Don was born April 16th in 1922 in Omaha, Nebraska to parents Glen and Gertrude Thomas. Proudly serving in WWII, in the Army Air Corps, flying 140 missions over China and Burma in P-47 Thunderbolts. He was awarded Air Medals with Oak Leaf clusters along with the Distinguished Flying Cross. He ended his military service in 1947 as rank of Captain. In 1944 he was married to wife, Doris. Don established his own company in 1947 and continued his business success until retirement in 2002.

Don shall be missed by family and all who had the pleasure to meet him, his smile and kind words shall be forever remembered. He was and will always be, the greatest husband, father, and grandfather one could ever be lucky enough to have.

Don is survived by son Robert Thomas and his wife Deborah of Colfax, CA, daughter Joanne and her husband Sid Smith of Twin Bridges, CA, Grandson Shawn Thomas and his wife Courtney of Rocklin, CA and his many loving nieces and nephews.

Don was preceded in death by parents Glen and Gertrude, brother Ward, and wife of 57 years Doris.

In lieu of flowers, family requests contribution to the Alzheimer's Assoc. of Northern California/Northern Nevada or the Hospice of the Foothills, Grass Valley, CA.