Obituary of Donald Umphress

After a long fight with cancer, Donald Umphress, passed away on November 25, 2018, at his daughters home in Nevada City.

Don was born January 28, 1934 in Texas and served his country in the US Navy before moving to California. He was the partial owner of Tides Bookstore in Sausalito. He joined the carpenters union, worked and studied hard until becoming a general contractor and eventually became a master cabinet maker.

Don and his wife Sharon relocated to the San Juan Ridge in the mid 70's. They successfully raised four children amidst gardens, friends and property projects.

Others comment on how much Don taught them, both in life and trade skills as many helped him build award-winning homes in Mill Valley and Sea Ranch.

Don will be remembered by all those who knew him for his hard work, intelligence, strong opinions and complete devotion to his family and friends; because most of all, he loved and served his family in any way he could.

He is survived by his loving children from both of his families, Thomas, Jauna, Abby and Wade and his seven grandchildren; Jasper, Grace, Rosemary, Eliza, Elsie, Spencer and Sullivan; also children, Julian, Nancy and Teren; five grandchildren, BethAnne, Kyle, Colin, Tanya and Thea as well as seven great grandchildren; Evelyn, J.J, Brendan, Holden, Colton, Cashton and Cariana.

Grandpa Don, also known as Grand Don, Grandpa Pickle and of course Dad, will be missed tremendously and loved forever by all of his family.

Arrangements are under the direction of Hooper and Weaver Mortuary.