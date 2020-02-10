Obituary of Donald Michael Cubic

Donald Michael Cubic was born on May 20th,1942 in Seattle, Washington. Three days later he was adopted by Michael Valentine Cubic and Edna (Clemans) Cubic. Shortly after his adoption, they decided to settle down in Daly City, California.

From Kindergarten through 8th grade he went to Parochial School at Our Lady of Perpetual Help. He then went on to graduate from Jefferson High School and joined the United States Army Reserves, as a Medical Specialist, until his Honorable Discharge in 1968.

He later joined the Daly City Police Department in July of 1960 where he devoted his time to the streets of Daly City. Throughout his career, he was awarded multiple Certificates of Commendations, worked as a bodyguard, had a passion in learning Aikido, obtained his Teaching Credential at the College of San Mateo for Police Science, and worked for the Cow Palace for many concerts, including “The Beetles”. He was active in football and softball leagues, while also playing classical piano in his spare time. In 1963 he married Dolores Spinetti and they started their family, having three children. In 1972 he married his second wife Elizabeth Terra and helped raise her two children. Don retired from the Daly City Police Department in the 1980’s, then moved to Kwajalein, in the Martial Islands, and was the Deputy Chief of Police and an Investigator. He stayed there for four years, then returned to the USA and lived in Modesto, eventually moving to Bakersfield, where he started working at a golf shop and made custom golf clubs, eventually owning his own golf store. In 1988 he met Kimberly Cubic and fell in love for the last time. In 1991 they moved to Grass Valley where they were married in 1992. He continued to work around town in various jobs from golf club making, bartending, to construction and eventually landing at Richard Mayer Tile Company where he spent 10 years fabricating granite slabs for homes. In 1999 Don and Kim adopted their daughter, Cheyenne (now 20 years old) and continued to raise her until the moment he passed away. Throughout his time in Grass Valley, he volunteered frequently for Alta Sierra Elementary and dedicated many hours to Saint Patrick*s Church. In the last few years he spent time with Richard Mayer refurbishing cars and hot rods which kept him busy.

Don is survived by his wife, Kimberly Cubic, children Cheyenne Cubic, Staci (Cubic) Harpole and husband Ron, Chris Cubic and wife Dannette, Eric Cubic and wife Sonia, Step Children Gabrielle (Pedone) Modolo and husband Richard, and Marc Pedone and wife Shannon. Grandchildren Ryan, Jason, Nico, Isabel, Wiley, and Kylie. Step Grandchildren Richelle, Sarah, Katherine, and Joseph.

A Mass and Celebration of Life will be held on March 27, 2020 at St Patrick’s Church in Grass Valley at 1pm with luncheon to follow. All are welcome to come and share their memories with family and friends.