Obituary of Donald McNaught

Beloved husband and father, Donald Earl McNaught passed away on January 21, 2019 in Grass Valley. He was 85.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 1 p.m., on Saturday March 16, 2019, at the Alta Sierra Country Club. Light refreshments will be served.

Don was born to Herbert and Luetta McNaught on May 31, 1933 in Berkeley, California. He attended schools in Salinas, Fresno, and San Mateo, and received a BS from UCSF Pharmacy School in 1957. Don loved pharmacy and was president of McNaught Enterprises, Inc., doing business as Foothill Medical Pharmacy in Sunnyvale, California for 30 years. After retiring and moving to Grass Valley to build their dream home, Don worked for several pharmacies in the area. Pharmacy was in his blood.

Don was also a former member of the Los Altos Golf and Country Club, Fairbrae Tennis, Palo Alto Elks, CA Pilots Association, CA Pharmacist Association, Alta Sierra Country Club, Music in the Mountains, and a Nevada County Volunteer Deputy Sheriff.

He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Priscilla; children Jeffery and Lisa; grandson Brycen; and several nieces and nephews.

The family wishes to thank Golden Empire Nursing and Rehab Center for their wonderful care. In lieu of flowers, please donate to a charity of your choice.

Arrangements are under the care of Hooper and Weaver Mortuary.