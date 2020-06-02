Obituary of Donald M. Allen

Donald M. Allen. Oct 5, 1955 – May 13, 2020

Our beloved Don passed away peacefully.

Gone to soon. Treasured memories forever in our hearts. Until we meet again Donny.

Don’s favorite past times, Having a good time, listening to Country and Rock n Roll music,

Support Local Journalism Donate



Barbecuing, Holidays and spending time with his family. Don had many friends and he loved you all.

The Lord bless you and keep you; the Lord

make his face shine upon you & be gracious

to you; the Lord lift up his countenance

upon you and give you peace.

Don is proceeded in death by his daughter

Andrea Brianne Allen. Don is survived by his

son Jeremy Moores, daughter Ashley McMullen

spouse James McMullen & stepson Joseph Gaudin.

Mother, Sue Seghezzi. Brothers, Sisters &

Spouses, Robert Allen, Gordon & Heidi Allen,

Evon and Stan Elliott, Teresa & Todd Spratt,

Michelle & Tyrone Pearson. Nephews & Nieces,

Chad Elliott, Suzan Gidlund, spouse Shane

Gidlund, Alex Elliott, Lance Allen, JaNoah

Spratt, Israel Pearson, Kyle Layton, Stephanie

Layton and Jessica Layton. Granddaughters &

Grandsons, Morgan Fry, Hayden McMullen

and Riley McMullen. Great Nephews & Nieces,

Aidan Harrison, Grant Gidlund, Carter Layton,

Jaylen Elliott, Taylor Myles, JaKari Elliott,

London Elliott, , Cannon Elliott, Sveya Elliott

and Electra Elliott. Great Granddaughters &

Grandsons, Macalynn Fry, Jameson Fry, and

Charlotte Fry.