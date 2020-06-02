Obituary of Donald M. Allen
Donald M. Allen. Oct 5, 1955 – May 13, 2020
Our beloved Don passed away peacefully.
Gone to soon. Treasured memories forever in our hearts. Until we meet again Donny.
Don’s favorite past times, Having a good time, listening to Country and Rock n Roll music,
Support Local Journalism
Barbecuing, Holidays and spending time with his family. Don had many friends and he loved you all.
The Lord bless you and keep you; the Lord
make his face shine upon you & be gracious
to you; the Lord lift up his countenance
upon you and give you peace.
Don is proceeded in death by his daughter
Andrea Brianne Allen. Don is survived by his
son Jeremy Moores, daughter Ashley McMullen
spouse James McMullen & stepson Joseph Gaudin.
Mother, Sue Seghezzi. Brothers, Sisters &
Spouses, Robert Allen, Gordon & Heidi Allen,
Evon and Stan Elliott, Teresa & Todd Spratt,
Michelle & Tyrone Pearson. Nephews & Nieces,
Chad Elliott, Suzan Gidlund, spouse Shane
Gidlund, Alex Elliott, Lance Allen, JaNoah
Spratt, Israel Pearson, Kyle Layton, Stephanie
Layton and Jessica Layton. Granddaughters &
Grandsons, Morgan Fry, Hayden McMullen
and Riley McMullen. Great Nephews & Nieces,
Aidan Harrison, Grant Gidlund, Carter Layton,
Jaylen Elliott, Taylor Myles, JaKari Elliott,
London Elliott, , Cannon Elliott, Sveya Elliott
and Electra Elliott. Great Granddaughters &
Grandsons, Macalynn Fry, Jameson Fry, and
Charlotte Fry.
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Connect with needs and opportunities from
Get immediate access to organizations and people in our area that need your help or can provide help during the Coronavirus crisis.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User