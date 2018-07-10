Obituary of Donald John Sauer

Donald John Sauer passed away peacefully on June 23, 2018. He was 63.

He was born in Grass Valley, California on January 31, 1955.

Don lived in Nevada County (North San Juan) his whole life.

His first job was surveying, but soon moved on to Timber Falling which he did for 30 years.

Don loved landscaping his yard, fishing, woodworking and spending time with family and friends.

Don is survived by his wife Claudia; daughter Katie (Aaron) Beyer; step son Michael (Jennifer) Mendoza; step daughter Christine (Ryan) Smith; sisters Sally (Ron) Bossi, Linda (Rick) Chambers; brother Matthew (Kelly) Sauer and 9 grandchildren.

Don is preceded in death by parents Arnold and Vera Sauer.

A celebration of life will be held from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m., on August 4, 2018 at Nevada City Elks Lodge.

Arrangements are under the care of Chapel of the Angels Mortuary.