Obituary of Donald James Streseman

Donald James Streseman passed away on March 1, 2018, at Mercy San Juan Hospital in Sacramento, following complications from a cerebral hemorrhage. He was 80. His family will host a Celebration of his Life on May 12 at Commodore Park in Lake Wildwood.

Don, the second youngest of Robert and Stella Streseman's thirteen children, grew up on a farm in central Minnesota. After graduating from Stewart High School, he attended South Dakota State University where he wrestled for the Jackrabbits' team, drilled with the Reserve Officers Training Corps, and earned a bachelor's degree in mathematics. He then served in the Army for seven years in the Signal Corps and Rangers, rising to the rank of Captain. Don earned the Bronze Star during combat in Vietnam. He met and married Marilyn, his wife of 54 years, while stationed in Darmstadt, Germany.

After his military service, Don became a successful telecommunications manager, serving for many years with Pacific Bell Telephone Company in various parts of California and with AT&T in New York City. Later he founded Business Resource Services, a communications consulting company in Santa Maria, CA.

In 2001, Don and Marilyn moved to the Lake Wildwood community in Penn Valley. Don quickly enmeshed himself into the community. He served on the Lake Wildwood Board of Directors, was active on board committees, and played golf with the LWW Niners. In 2010 he was awarded the Citizen of the Year Award for outstanding contributions to the community. He also served as a volunteer court-appointed special advocate for children and worked with Friends of Hospice and Music in the Mountains.

Don is survived by his wife Marilyn; his brother Harold; his sons Robert (NancyAnne), Kent (Stacey), and Kevin; his grandchildren Matthew (Ashley), Stephanie Streseman-Wilkinson (James), Caitlyn, and Samantha.

Don lived a life of service. Donations in memory of him can be made to Court Appointed Special Advocates of Nevada County (caofnc.org), Hospice of the Foothills (hospiceofthefoothills.org), and Interfaith Food Ministry (interfaithfoodministry.org).

Don loved his family, his community, a good doughnut, and the Minnesota Vikings. Unlike the Vikings and the doughnuts, his family and community loved him back. He will be missed.