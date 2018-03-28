Obituary of Donald J Barney
March 28, 2018
Donald J Barney passed away March 21, 2018 at his home in Yuba City, CA. He was born in Texas and the family moved to CA in 1961. He lived and worked in Grass Valley most of his life. He retired from the Department of Corrections in 2016 working as a psychiatric technician. He loved to spend time with his family, the outdoors especially fishing and working on their home.
He is survived by his wife Judi Barney; daughter Dunnell Daleuski; son Wesley Barney; three grandchildren Monique Perez, Darian Daleuski, and Jostin Daleuski.
There will be a celebration of life at 1 p.m., on Saturday March 31, 2018, at the family's home in Yuba City Ca. Family answer friends welcome. Neptune Society is taking care of him.
