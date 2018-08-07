Obituary of Donald Gene Weller

Donald Gene Weller passed away peacefully in Grass Valley, CA, at his home on June 7, 2018, with his beloved cat, Martha, at his side. He was born on January 30, 1949.

Don first arrived in California from San Diego, pursuant to his commitment to the US Navy during the Vietnam era. He was a veteran.

After that adventure, Don traveled north and landed in Grass Valley, CA, where he resided for over 40 years to his passing. During his time here, he pursued many different careers — photographer, landscaper, church custodian.

Don was a man of passion for life, and all of the adventures it afforded him. He enjoyed working on automobiles — starting from 1985, to his latest as crew (again) on the restoration of a 1975 British Triumph Spitfire, of which he was crewing just four days before he moved on from this world. Don also so enjoyed flying remote planes with his friends weekly at a local park. It was there that a celebration of life for Don was attended by many of his friends and family shortly after his death.

Don sincerely touched many people in his life. All of us who knew him and experienced life with him, truly know, and will forever remember, his impact on us. He will be forever loved and missed.

PS. Don, immediately after your passing, a few of your devoted friends made great efforts to re-home Martha, who was successfully connected with her new people and home within just a few days. Many kudos as well to the Nevada County Animal Control/Sammie's Friends for their dedication and assistance. Please rest in peace that Martha is doing well.

Within the last few years of his life, Don embraced the Catholic Church. He was so proud of being confirmed, and receiving his First Holy Communion, on March 31, 2018, at Saint Patrick Church of Grass Valley, CA. A short time later, Don was able to move on in peace.

A Dedication Mass in Don's honor is scheduled for 8:30 a.m., on Thursday, August 23, 2018, at Saint Patrick Church in Grass Valley, CA.