Obituary of Donald Frank Miller

Donald Frank Miller, of North Auburn, passed away after a brief illness at a hospital in Sacramento on June 27, 2019. The youngest of ten children, he was born in Grass Valley to Raymond and Opal Miller on November 21, 1955. Don lived and worked in the Auburn and surrounding areas his entire life. He loved machinery, mechanics, and motors and worked most of his life as a heavy equipment operator. Don enjoyed fishing, camping, playing disc golf, riding his motorcycles, and going to drag races.

He was loved by, and is survived by his former wife, Kelly Anderson; sister, Ramona; sons, Jeremy and Matthew; daughters-in-law, Jessica and Julie; grandchildren, Brianna, Marissa, Rosemary, Violet, and Oakes, as well as numerous brothers and sisters-in-law, nieces, and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents, brothers, Raymond, Jim, Rick, and Paul; and sisters, Sherry, Melba, MearlDean, and Mary.

Please join us for a celebration of his life from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., on Saturday, July 27, 2019, at the Lakeside Room at Regional Park.