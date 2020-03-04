Obituary of Donald Frank Miller

Donald Frank Miller (Duke) passed away January 24th at his home in Grass Valley. He was 88.

Don was born March 8, 1931, in Mount Pleasant, PA to Celia Elizabeth Miller – Wilkins.

Don was a US Army veteran who served during the Korean war. He worked in the steel mills in Pittsburg, PA then started a career in heavy construction, as a carpenter working on hydroelectric structures (dams) in South Dakota, Idaho, and California before changing to house construction. He worked for the Brett Hart Inn for the last several years.

He is survived by his wife, Chris, sister Patty of South Dakota and brother, Richard of California. His children, Don of Maryland, Judi of Grass Valley and Cheri of Texas and stepchildren, Donna, Charlie, Birdie, and James. He was a wonderful grandfather (Papa Don) to 11 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchild and 1 great, great-grandchild, and several nephews and nieces.

He loved to work outdoor going to the rifle range and hunting. He was avid Steeler football fan, and always enjoy having dogs in his life.

He is preceded in death by his parent, Celia Wilkins, Sister, Bonnie Shafer, Myrna Jacka , Barbara Wilkins, and brothers Rex, Barry, Jeff and Edward Wilkins and ex-wife, Veronica Anne Brissee

No memorial services will be held.