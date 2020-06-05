Obituary of Donald Foreman

Donald Foreman was born in 1937 in Long Beach California to F.D.

Foreman and Mabel Foreman. He was the middle child of three brothers.

In 1955, he graduated high school and took his wife to-be, Connie, on

their first date to the Senior Prom. They were married in 1958 and had a

loving relationship for 62 years.

He attended night school at Long-Beach State College and graduated

with a degree in Criminology. He served in the National Guard as well

as becoming a deputy for the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s department

at the age of 21. During his career, he served as an investigator for the District Attorney in Orange County, CA and Nevada County, CA. Some highlights of his career include; protecting and escorting Princess Margaret during her visit to the states, supervising and coordinating the Orange County Narcotics Task Force, leading the Orange County Homicide and Special Assignment Unit, and working security at the Rose Bowl.

Outside of the police force, he continued to “protect and serve” his family and community through his dedication to volunteer work. Among his involvement in many civic activities, he was Exalted Ruler of the Nevada County Elks Club and held numerous offices in the Lions Club both in California and Montana. He was greatly invested in the Fort Benton community through his involvement in the Fort Benton Visitor’s Center and Fort Benton’s recycling program and by participating in many community fundraisers and events.

Of all his accomplishments, his greatest pride was his family: Wife Connie Foreman of Fort Benton, MT; Daughter Lynda (Duane) Aitken of Chester, MT; Son Scott (Laurie) Foreman of Bellevue, WA; Daughter Shirley (Ray) Morkrid of Chester, MT; Brother Richard (Karen) Foreman of Carbondale, CO and Brother Gary (Heidi) Foreman of Sugarland, TX; Don leaves behind 8 Grandchildren and 6 Great-Grandchildren, along with numerous nieces

and nephews.

Support Local Journalism Donate



He led a full, remarkable life surrounded by people who profoundly loved him and his impact on this world could not go unnoticed. He is dearly missed.

Friends of Don and Connie are invited to attend a celebration of Don’s life

on June 13th, 2020 from 1pm – 3pm at 1112 River Street, Fort Benton MT.

Contributions in Don’s honor may be made to any local chapter of the Cancer Society, ELK’s or Lion’s Club or the Juvenile Diabetes Foundation.