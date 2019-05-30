Obituary of Donald Edward Landon

Doald Edward Landon



Donald Edward Landon, 90, of Penn Valley, California, passed away on May 5, 2019, after a brief illness. Don was born on October 5, 1928, in Santa Monica, California, to Edgar Elmer Landon and Blanche Louise (Simpson) Landon. He was the youngest of four boys who grew up in the Brentwood area. He graduated from University “Uni” High School in 1947 where he formed lifelong friendships and attended class reunions into his late eighties. For 2 years he served in the United States Army and was stationed in Germany during the Korean War. He settled down to raise a family in Old Topanga Canyon on his parents’ Mill Creek Ranch, then later moved his family to

Woodland Hills.

Don built a career as a finish carpenter and retired from Valley Construction Company in 1992 after working on many office projects in the San Fernando Valley, including the Warner Center in Woodland Hills. While Don enjoyed his work, his joy was to craft furniture for his family. After his retirement, he also volunteered his time and carpentry skills to Habitat for Humanity.

He was a long-time member of the St. James Presbyterian Church in Tarzana, where he served as Deacon, Elder, and Trustee. As a member of the choir, he was able to share his beautiful bass voice with the congregation. When he moved to Northern California, he continued singing in the choir at Sierra Presbyterian Church in Nevada City. An avid sports fan, Don could detail the latest games’ scores or a player’s performance for his favorite teams: the Lakers, the Dodgers, anything UCLA, and the PGA. As well, he played many sports. When he was younger, he played hours of softball and golf and competed in various bowling leagues. In 1993, he moved to the community of Lake Wildwood in Penn Valley so he could play golf every day: Don and his golf buddies were the first on the course each morning.

Family was central to Don’s life. Over the years, he brought his family together for many Landon family picnics. He was an ace at horseshoes, cards, and pool. His recent move to Sunrise at Wood Ranch in Simi Valley allowed him to be closer to his older brothers and other family members. He loved to walk the hallways and the gardens, often sitting in the sunshine or playing bocce ball.

Don is survived by his children, Catherine Felts of McCordsville, IN, Carolyn Landon (Lori White) of Ventura, CA, and Michael Landon of Indianapolis, IN; his three grandchildren, Moriah Landon of Ft. Wayne, IN, Alexander Felts of McCordsville, IN, and Juliette Landon of Lebanon, IN; his brothers, Harold Landon and Robert Landon; by his 10 nieces and nephews; and his many great nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents, his brother, Richard Landon, his sisters-in-law Virgie (Softly) Landon, Thelma Jo (Bruce) Landon, and Dolly (Douglas) Landon, and his son-in-law Robert Felts. Don was a man who never knew a stranger and loved watching and talking sports. He will be remembered for his love of family and his beautiful singing voice. He will be missed. Services will be held at St James Presbyterian Church in Tarzana on June 10, 2019 starting at 1100.

In lieu of flowers consider a donation in his name to your local Habitat for Humanity or Food Bank.

The family would like to thank Don’s friends at Lake Wildwood for looking out for him and to the staff at Sunrise who kept on eye on him while he was a resident. We appreciate all you did for him.